Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sue Thomas
@suethomas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saskatchewan, Canada
Published
on
May 19, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
I love macro photography, particularly photographing insects.
Related tags
insect
saskatchewan
canada
ladybug
lady bird
beetle
closeup
macro
HD Green Wallpapers
spotted
speckled
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Snails, Bugs, Etc
37 photos
· Curated by Tina Waltke
bug
snail
Animals Images & Pictures
Nature
20 photos
· Curated by Eugenio Sprenger
Nature Images
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insects nature
228 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Bergeron
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate