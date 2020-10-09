Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rakshit Patel
@rakshitpatel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
OnePlus, GM1911
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
vase
pottery
potted plant
jar
petal
Flower Images
blossom
vegetation
planter
photography
photo
honey bee
Bee Pictures & Images
Tree Images & Pictures
herbs
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Urban Exploration
234 photos · Curated by Alex Holyoake
urban
building
HD City Wallpapers
Roads
100 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road
Collection #139: Thought Catalog
7 photos · Curated by Thought Catalog
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
blog