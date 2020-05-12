Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Timothy K
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Ol pejeta Reservoir, Kenya
Published on
May 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lone elephant bull at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy
Related tags
Elephant Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
field
outdoors
grassland
savanna
Nature Images
mammal
ol pejeta reservoir
kenya
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
conservancy
ivory
tusks
Tourism Pictures
Travel Images
Landscape Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #68: Photoshop Team
8 photos
· Curated by Photoshop Team
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
road
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds