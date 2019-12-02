Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Anderson
@max_anderson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Architecture & Interior
Share
Info
Palm Springs, CA, USA
Published
on
December 2, 2019
EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
palm springs
ca
usa
building
architecture
HD Blue Wallpapers
palms
HD Color Wallpapers
shadows
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Design Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
villa
House Images
housing
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
shelter
outdoors
Public domain images
Related collections
Architecture
803 photos
· Curated by Travis James
architecture
building
urban
thisminimalmoment
18 photos
· Curated by Andreas Nusser
thisminimalmoment
HD Blue Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Architecture
147 photos
· Curated by Jamie Kazmercyk
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers