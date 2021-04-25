Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Michael
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Mahurangi West, Auckland, New Zealand
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up of rock textures showing sedimentary stratification
Related collections
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
77 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Turquoise + Pink
535 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Turquoise Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Phone Backgrounds
386 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
Phone Backgrounds
outdoor
HD Wallpapers