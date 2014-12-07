Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Maria Molinero
@mariamolinero
Download free
Published on
December 7, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old scales at a store
Share
Info
Related collections
Food / Kitchen
270 photos
· Curated by Sara Beukema
kitchen
Food Images & Pictures
produce
tech
57 photos
· Curated by Natali Korbut
tech
technology
HD Computer Wallpapers
artiga
47 photos
· Curated by Toni Cabrera
artiga
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
scale
human
People Images & Pictures
nutritionist
produce
market
supermarket
equipment
technology
weight
weigh
tech
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
dial
numbers
round
Free images