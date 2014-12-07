Go to Maria Molinero's profile
@mariamolinero
Download free
macro shot photo of scale
macro shot photo of scale
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Old scales at a store

Related collections

Food / Kitchen
270 photos · Curated by Sara Beukema
kitchen
Food Images & Pictures
produce
tech
57 photos · Curated by Natali Korbut
tech
technology
HD Computer Wallpapers
artiga
47 photos · Curated by Toni Cabrera
artiga
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking