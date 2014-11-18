Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeff Sheldon
@ugmonk
Download free
Published on
November 18, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Workbench and tools
Share
Info
Related collections
DragonsFoundry
6 photos
· Curated by Michael Fernandez
dragonsfoundry
Brown Backgrounds
magic
ig
48 photos
· Curated by ni pa
ig
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Bastex EBC's
33 photos
· Curated by Leon Rojas
craft
tool
work
Related tags
compass
leather
desk
tool
utility
profession
technical
artist
tech
notebook
folder
leather case
workspace
joystick
electronics
Website Backgrounds
working space
circle
create
construct
Creative Commons images