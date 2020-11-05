Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Antonella Vilardo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Luan Shi, Anhui, China
Published
on
November 6, 2020
Canon EOS 1300D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
luan shi
anhui
china
Brown Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
meal
dish
stew
lunch
hot pot
restaurant
cafeteria
platter
buffet
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Roads
100 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
gravel
dirt road
Workspace
13 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
workspace
office
work
kids
53 photos
· Curated by Nicole Ramey
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
People Images & Pictures