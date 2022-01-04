Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Beverly Kimberly
@beverlki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-PL6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
#bright
terracotta
#plants
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Pineapple Backgrounds
pot
Public domain images
Related collections
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Light-Washed Tones
491 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Vinyl and Covers
77 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cover Photos & Images
vinyl
record