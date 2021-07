CALOTES VERSICOLOR The oriental garden lizard is an agamid lizard found widely distributed in indo-Malaya. It is an insectivore. During the breeding season, the male's head and shoulders turns bright orange to crimson and his throat black. Males also turn red-headed after a successful battle with rivals. Both males and females have a crest from the head to nearly the tail, hence their other common name "Crested Tree Lizard".