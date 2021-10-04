Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Leon S
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Llandegla, UK
Published
on
October 4, 2021
RICOH IMAGING COMPANY, LTD., PENTAX K-1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
llandegla
uk
sheep
sheeps
united kingdom
wales
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
wildlife
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
goat
Free stock photos
Related collections
Typography
363 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
typography
sign
letter
Earth and Nature
131 photos
· Curated by Paul Oldham
Earth Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
The Ocean In Your Mind
221 photos
· Curated by Raphael Funck
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers