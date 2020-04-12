Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Danielle McFarland
@thesolarlens
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
SONY, DSLR-A900
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
Leaf Backgrounds
acanthaceae
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos · Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
color and form
98 photos · Curated by 1 1
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
World Book Day
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
Book Images & Photos
reading
HD Grey Wallpapers