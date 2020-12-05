Go to Veronika Jorjobert's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white ceramic vase with candles
white ceramic vase with candles
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, Interiors
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

The new bohemian’s Christmas decoration, still life

Related collections

Interiors
244 photos · Curated by Victoria Trogani
interior
indoor
room
Candles
14 photos · Curated by akewuele akewuele
candle
flame
HD Fire Wallpapers
Dream Home
174 photos · Curated by Audrey Briggs
home
indoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking