Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Linda Christiansen
@lindachrphotography
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
SLT-A58
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
stork
storks
stork on nest
Gradient Backgrounds
gradient sky
Sunset Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
silhouette
Nature Images
outdoors
flock
Free pictures
Related collections
Pastel
58 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Mysterious landscapes
182 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Journey
64 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
journey
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers