She could suddenly become a whole other character. A second ago she was laughing and then she decided to go deep into thoughts ... like her soul started a very slow dance, her hands were floating in air, she closed her eyes and ... I shot the moment she suddenly impressed me. Not much have changed in this photo. I'm not fan of extreme editing even though I sometimes try them. I decided not to even remove her hair from her hands because to me this is what made her original.