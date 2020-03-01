Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clayton Cardinalli
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lake Tahoe, United States
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Polar Plunge
Related collections
Water & Bubbles
171 photos
· Curated by Fer Vitta
HD Water Wallpapers
washing
bubble
Funny
188 photos
· Curated by Imogen Wilde
Funny Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
waterscape
321 photos
· Curated by LindaLee Williams
waterscape
outdoor
sea
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
waterfront
Sports Images
Sports Images
dock
port
pier
lake tahoe
united states
diving
diver
outdoors
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free stock photos