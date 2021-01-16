Go to Paulina K's profile
@paulinakolev
Download free
water droplets on plant stem in grayscale photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sweden
Published on NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

flowers
182 photos · Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Expressive faces
1,161 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
face
People Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking