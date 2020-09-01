Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steffan Mitchell
@steffmitchell
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cader Idris, Dolgellau, UK
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
cader idris
dolgellau
uk
Nature Images
HD Forest Wallpapers
path
female
Girls Photos & Images
walking
Grass Backgrounds
cadair idris
Tree Images & Pictures
country walk
countryside
hike
wales
group walking
mid twenties
mountain walk
north wales
Free stock photos
Related collections
Uplift
12 photos
· Curated by Isabel Jones
uplift
Girls Photos & Images
friend
North Wales
19 photos
· Curated by Lizzie Reynolds
north wale
outdoor
wale
People
83 photos
· Curated by Sanura Moon
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures