Go to Minh Trí's profile
@miic
Download free
pink lotus flower in bloom during daytime
pink lotus flower in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Water Lily/Lotus
577 photos · Curated by Nancy Bentley
lotu
lily
Flower Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking