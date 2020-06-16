Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tyler Finck
@finck
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wilmington, VT, USA
Published
on
June 16, 2020
ILCE-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Haystack Mountain
Related tags
wilmington
vt
usa
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
ground
root
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
path
trail
Nature Images
outdoors
land
tree trunk
Public domain images
Related collections
Christianity
412 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
christianity
Book Images & Photos
Bible Images
Backgrounds
152 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Typography
364 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
typography
sign
letter