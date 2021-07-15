Go to Silvan Schuppisser's profile
Available for hire
Download free
gray and white stones on water
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Schweiz
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Vertical
187 photos · Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Archi-Textures
458 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
archi-texture
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking