Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beth, Barb and I in the pool, August 1966
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
outdoors
lake
clothing
apparel
waterfront
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #61: Music Bed
8 photos
· Curated by Music Bed
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Say Cheese
172 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
Sparkles
77 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night