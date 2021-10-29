Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Josh Thornhill
@joshthornhill
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9d
ago
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
handrail
banister
human
People Images & Pictures
building
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
staircase
skylight
apparel
footwear
clothing
shoe
Free stock photos
Related collections
Coffee
69 photos
· Curated by Stef Díaz
Coffee Images
drink
cup
Shopping
54 photos
· Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
Business Tools & Symbols
943 photos
· Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds