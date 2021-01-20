Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Heidenheim an der Brenz, Deutschland
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
heidenheim an der brenz
deutschland
orange jacket
guy
backpack
Sun Images & Pictures
cold
cap
Winter Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
clothing
apparel
human
People Images & Pictures
coat
jacket
overcoat
hood
hat
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Phone Backgrounds
407 photos · Curated by Andy Holmes
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Light & Shadow
45 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Food
215 photos · Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
sweet