Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dipto Bhowmick
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Khulna City, Khulna, Bangladesh
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 700D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
khulna city
khulna
bangladesh
yellow flower
petal
plant
Flower Images
blossom
daffodil
anther
photography
photo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Together
47 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Christmas Traditions
852 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
home
567 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
home
indoor
interior