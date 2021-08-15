Go to TBS 44's profile
@tbs44
Download free
black and white floral ceiling lamp
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
St. Gallen, Switzerland
Published on SONY, NEX-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

St Gallen Cathedral

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

st. gallen
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
cathedral interior
building
architecture
banister
handrail
HD Windows Wallpapers
column
pillar
railing
skylight
Free images

Related collections

Ebony Ladies
4,983 photos · Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking