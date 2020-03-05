Go to Ashkan Forouzani's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding black samsung android smartphone
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Samsung Galaxy S6 with shattered screen

Related collections

Repair Shop
53 photos · Curated by Joseph Brennan
repair
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers
E-Waste
24 photos · Curated by Christina Burroughs
e-waste
electronic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tech
100 photos · Curated by Photo Clubs
tech
electronic
technology
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking