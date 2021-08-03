Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ananya Bilimale
@highwaypatrol_x
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dal Lake, Srinagar
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
dal lake
srinagar
boats
People Images & Pictures
human
boat
transportation
vehicle
rowboat
canoe
Public domain images
Related collections
Textures
316 photos
· Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Collection #66: Chris Coyier
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Coyier
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
silhouette
City Life
84 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building