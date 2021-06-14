Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Stampfli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
blue aesthetic
white flower
Blue Backgrounds
beautiful flower
blue color
plant
blossom
petal
amaryllidaceae
pollen
anther
iris
Backgrounds
Related collections
Devices
38 photos · Curated by ThemeMountain
device
Apple Images & Photos
technology
Fruits and Veggies
106 photos · Curated by Joana Areosa
veggy
Fruits Images & Pictures
vegetable
Textures
343 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers