Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published
on
May 5, 2021
X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close-up of a Spathiphyllum wallisii flower.
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
Flower Images
indoor plant
spathiphyllum wallisii
plants
feey
studio
thesill
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
potted plant
interior
flora
plantlover
houseplants
HD Green Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food
92 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Wheels
177 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
wheel
vehicle
transportation
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line