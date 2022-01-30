Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
outdoors
Nature Images
plant
ice
seasoning
Food Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
bush
vegetation
dill
frost
Free images
Related collections
Layers
553 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
layer
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Gradient Nation
1,608 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Emotions
79 photos · Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers