Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ewan Yap
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shaanxi, China
Published
6d
ago
Apple, iPhone 13 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Who’s next
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
shaanxi
china
rural
sheep
shepard
farm
tag
HD iPhone Wallpapers
abandoned
village
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
Cow Images & Pictures
outdoors
Nature Images
herd
countryside
building
housing
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
FIELD WORK
87 photos · Curated by Terris Kremer
outdoor
boot
shoe
Catitude
71 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
catitude
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
Collection #20: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
road