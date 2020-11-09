Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published
on
November 9, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An old fashioned table setting in an Italian trattoria
Related tags
Italy Pictures & Images
rome
metropolitan city of rome
chair
glass
table
cutlery
tablecloth
italian
restaurant
cuisine
trattoria
osteria
Food Images & Pictures
lunch
place setting
silverware
setting
old fashioned
dinner
Free stock photos
Related collections
Trattoria
14 photos
· Curated by Liv Bünger
trattorium
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Antipode Jones Look Book
545 photos
· Curated by Antipode Jones
Food Images & Pictures
ceramic
HD Grey Wallpapers
À table
34 photos
· Curated by Elisabeth Debourse
table
furniture
dining table