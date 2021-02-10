Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mircea X.
@the_mircea
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wrapping paper texture - from some box packaging.
Related collections
Base Notes
46 photos
· Curated by Paige Eager
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Books
32 photos
· Curated by Maria DP
Book Images & Photos
page
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture/Paper
639 photos
· Curated by Mircea X.
Texture Backgrounds
Paper Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Related tags
home decor
pillow
cushion
Paper Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
shirt
linen
wrapping paper
crumpled paper
Texture Backgrounds
packaging
HD Art Wallpapers
Public domain images