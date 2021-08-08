Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
temple
bali
traditional
culture
carving
statue
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
sunny
monastery
building
architecture
housing
shrine
worship
outdoors
bell tower
tower
House Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Colorful Collection
1,207 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal