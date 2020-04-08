Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bret Kavanaugh
@bretkavanaugh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Female scientist using laminar flow hood.
Related tags
smart girl
lab
coat
female
females
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
lady
Girls Photos & Images
science
sterilization
sterilized
botany
tissue culture
hood
tissue
propagation
stem
safety
gear
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Medyczne
4 photos
· Curated by Konrad
medyczne
Girls Photos & Images
accessory
MRN
34 photos
· Curated by Shannon Jones
mrn
human
medical
The Race Against time for smarter development
43 photos
· Curated by Diana Canal
human
technology
Women Images & Pictures