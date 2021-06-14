Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shvilesh Narayan
@shvilesh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 14, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-E3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
petal
acanthaceae
poppy
Free images
Related collections
Earth & Planets
142 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
India
160 photos · Curated by Sholto Ramsay
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
That Asian Life
244 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human