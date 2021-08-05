Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stockholm, Sweden
Related tags
building
architecture
human
People Images & Pictures
tower
urban
town
HD City Wallpapers
downtown
housing
steeple
spire
metropolis
House Images
mansion
bell tower
HD Water Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos
· Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos