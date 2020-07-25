Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Greg Boll
@kelloggkid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ephrata, PA, USA
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Penny farthing bicycle
Related tags
ephrata
pa
usa
bike
bicycle
HD Grey Wallpapers
penny farthing
high wheel
hi wheel
HD White Wallpapers
old
Vintage Backgrounds
antique
machine
wheel
HD Brick Wallpapers
vehicle
transportation
spoke
walkway
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Digital projects
424 photos
· Curated by Allyson Dill
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
Texture Backgrounds
Cycling
261 photos
· Curated by James Wight
cycling
Sports Images
outdoor
vintage item
70 photos
· Curated by KC C
vintage item
Vintage Backgrounds
old