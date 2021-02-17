Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Parsoa Khorsand
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 17, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
cathedral dome with cross under clouds.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
dome
architecture
cathedral
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
HD Sky Wallpapers
building
tower
steeple
spire
Public domain images
Related collections
Uplifting
88 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Skyscrapers and Cityscapes
55 photos
· Curated by Isa Booth
skyscraper
cityscape
building
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos
· Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images