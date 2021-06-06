Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
S. Tsuchiya
@s_tsuchiya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The decoration of wooden bears by the window.
Related tags
wooden
Bear Pictures & Images
Bear Pictures & Images
accessory
Toys Pictures
decoration
small
Food Images & Pictures
confectionery
sweets
cookie
biscuit
Free images
Related collections
Staircases
30 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
Cities of Old
212 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
old
HD City Wallpapers
House Images
Bridges
62 photos
· Curated by Neil Nagy
bridge
building
architecture