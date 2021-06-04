Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Laura Kessler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roy Lake, Nisswa, Minnesota, USA
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Fishing off of a dock in Nisswa, MN.
Related tags
roy lake
nisswa
minnesota
usa
sunet
fishing
lake
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
People Images & Pictures
human
fishing
leisure activities
angler
silhouette
Free stock photos
Related collections
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
Candy
51 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human