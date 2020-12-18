Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Noam Moskovits
@noammosko
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Masada, Israel
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An amazing capture of a bird in Masada
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
masada
israel
Birds Images
bird flying
nature landscape
land scape
action
capture
Brown Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Free images
Related collections
Perspective
232 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
lines
54 photos · Curated by Cecilia De Lucia
line
architecture
HQ Background Images
Water
176 photos · Curated by Toni Pou
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
outdoor