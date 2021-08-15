Go to Naira Babayan's profile
@cassiopeian
Download free
green plant near body of water during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Sevan, Armenia
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

sevan
armenia
lake sevan
lake
Flower Images
Summer Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
plant
vegetation
lawn
Flower Images
blossom
jar
potted plant
vase
pottery
pollen
apiaceae
Food Images & Pictures
Free stock photos

Related collections

Salt life for me
68 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor
blooming life
128 photos · Curated by Aziz Acharki
blooming
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Christianity
93 photos · Curated by Julie Rothe
Christianity
church
HD Cross Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking