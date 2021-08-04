Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Temple of Ramesses III, Medinet Habu, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
sculpture
valley of the kings
scorching
dead
valley of the queens
entrance
historic
blue sky
mortuary
heritage
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
history
necropolis
pillar
statue
sunny
carving
Desert Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Light Interiors
385 photos
· Curated by Laurel Harrison
interior
home
HD Grey Wallpapers
National Nutrition Month
17 photos
· Curated by S. Ross Morris
nutrition
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds