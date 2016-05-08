Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Marvin Meyer
Available for hire
Download free
Switzerland
Published on
May 8, 2016
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Swiss Escape
14 photos
· Curated by Talia Gold
swiss
outdoor
switzerland
Green Nature
72 photos
· Curated by Sarah A
HD Green Wallpapers
field
plant
water
88 photos
· Curated by KATE DOW
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
lake
switzerland
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
HD Grey Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
vegetation
land
Tree Images & Pictures
reflection
calm
Summer Images & Pictures
hiking
Mountain Images & Pictures
Public domain images