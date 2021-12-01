Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yang Su
@thekeroking
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, 广东省中国
Published
29d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
shenzhen
广东省中国
lotus flower
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
anther
petal
Free pictures
Related collections
I travel, therefore I am
61 photos
· Curated by Juraj Dayalu
Travel Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Autumn
39 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock