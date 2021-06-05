Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
jason song
@sth0315
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
tower
spire
steeple
worship
shrine
crowd
festival
Backgrounds
Related collections
Yosemite
304 photos
· Curated by Matthew Kosloski
yosemite
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Life
57 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
Life Images & Photos
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures