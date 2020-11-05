Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Max Virchenko
@ne0vit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 6, 2020
iPhone 11
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
wind
HD Sky Wallpapers
minimalism
minimal
machine
motor
engine
turbine
wind turbine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos
· Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
In Transit
204 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
transportation
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
Earth is awesome
113 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock