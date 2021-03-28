Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Purtika Dutt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 28, 2021
NIKON D3100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Follow me on Instagram for more amazing photos @Purtika_Dutt
Related tags
holi
holi photography poses
holi photography ideas
holi photos
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
human
People Images & Pictures
face
finger
Girls Photos & Images
female
goggles
glasses
Free pictures
Related collections
Photographers
132 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Sydney, Australia
79 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures
Portraits
698 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures